What was previously “just a garage sale” according to Defiance resident Tim Brown, opened its doors this week as an official consignment shop.
Brown’s new business venture, named Aunt Ruthie’s Place, is located at 1973 Jefferson Ave. (behind Ranchland Village Motor Inn).
Brown, 61, was born and raised in Defiance, and cut hair at the adjacent Impressions Family Hair Care for 43 years, having become a partner in that business 30 years ago.
Visitors to Brown’s shop will find an eclectic mix of nostalgic items and local history, much of it from the collection of Brown’s aunt, Ruth Heilshorn. Heilshorn worked at the Zeller Corporation for 30 years, having graduated from high school in Defiance in 1944.
“She was a hall of famer in Defiance, she played softball and volleyball,” Brown said. “The back wall is now becoming my Aunt Ruthie wall.”
A table situated near the front of the shop holds binders and framed photos chronicling her life, too.
“We 24 grandchildren were her kids, so when I was 5 years old she took me to my first pick,” Brown said. “We’d go to auctions and she’d buy a box of stuff, only wanting one item, but she didn’t throw away the others; she kept them.”
Aunt Ruthie’s place, Brown said, was born of necessity.
“We are not going to be just a short-term entity — Aunt Ruthie was a picker for life,” Brown said.
Those with an interest in local history will find an assortment of old photos on site to peruse.
“She took pictures of everyone and everything,” Brown said of his aunt, who passed away two years ago at the age of 92.
Brown noted that floor outlets last used when the space housed Keck’s Market will enable him to install classic video games, like Asteroids and Missile Command. He said he has plans to distribute game tokens to those using The Willow Room rental hall, located in the same complex.
The shop offers both dollar and consignment items, and Brown said the goal is “to get rid of it all” — but to the right buyers.
“I promised Aunt Ruthie I would protect her collection,” Brown said.
Aunt Ruthie’s Place is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. It also can be found on Facebook.
