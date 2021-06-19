Chance Brown

CHANCE BROWN

Premier Bank has announced the addition of Chance Brown as branch manager of the Napoleon North office.

Brown brings with him seven years of industry experience. He most recently served as branch manager of a regional bank headquartered in Columbus. In his new role, Brown will lead his team to ensure an exceptional customer and colleague experience, drive growth and effectively represent the bank in the Napoleon community while developing key business and community relationships.

“My passion is helping people achieve their goals, from home ownership to retirement, and anything in between,” explained Brown. “I enjoy making a positive difference in my community and having a lasting impact on people’s lives.”

Brown earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Defiance College. He currently resides in Liberty Center with his wife Lindsay and their children, Rhett, Colt and Isla.

Brown’s office is located at 1800 N. Scott St, Napoleon. He can be contacted at 567-341-4715 or CHBrown@YourPremierBank.com.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments