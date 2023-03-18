HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Bank has announced the promotion of Mindy Bobay to executive vice president, chief financial officer.
She joined the bank on Feb. 24, 2020, and has been in banking for just over 21 years with all but two of these years being within an accounting role. The first 14 years of her banking career were with Campbell & Fetter Bank, where she started as a teller out of high school then worked her way into the accounting department after an internship for her undergraduate degree.
Bobay then had the opportunity to spend five years at Community State Bank working as vice president controller, cashier, and HR officer along with serving on their executive leadership team. That was when she decided she wanted a change and new challenge and pursued an opportunity at DeKalb Health, starting as their senior staff accountant and moving into the controller position while spending five years with the hospital before receiving the call to join The Hicksville Bank team.
She earned her MBA from Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne and her bachelor’s degree from Tri-State (Trine) University in Angola, Ind. Bobay has attended the Indiana Bankers Association Leadership Development program and is attending the Graduate School of Bank (GSB) in Madison, Wis., entering her senior year while also serving as the treasurer for her GSB class as well as the Fort Defiance Humane Society.
She was born and raised in Kendallville, Ind., relocating to Hicksville in 2020 where she and her husband, Steven, live.
