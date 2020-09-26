BRYAN — Bryan Municipal Utilities (BMU) celebrates Public Power Week Oct. 4-10 with more than 2,000 community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electric service to 49 million Americans.
“We’ve certainly seen our share of challenges this year,” said BMU director of utilities, Nathan Gardner “But we continue to pull together with a common goal: keeping Bryan services reliable. We are excited to join other Public Power communities, nation-wide to celebrate our community ownership.”
Currently, BMU has a total of 21 employees operating an electrical system that includes a power plant, the Auglaize Hydroelectric Plant, a solar field, six substations and 130 miles of electric lines that continuously serve approximately 5,070 residential customers and 760 commercial and industrial customers.
To commemorate Public Power Week, BMU invites the community to a community movie night on Oct. 10 at dusk at 1425 E. High St., Bryan (Williams County East Annex parking lot). “Hotel Transylvania” and “Twister” will be the feature shows on the big drive-in screen. Admission is a free- will donation to benefit the Bryan Good Neighbors Utility Fund. The program provides emergency bill paying assistance to BMU customers who cannot make their payment and are in danger of having their electricity, water and/or communications services shut off. The program is funded by donations from generous community members and has helped 30 families as of July 30 avoid service disconnection this year.
All are welcome. Parking and bathroom facilities are available on site. Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be followed. All visitors are asked to honor these requests in order for the community to continue to have the opportunity to participate in events.
Customers are encouraged to check the BMU Facebook page and website at www.cityofbryan.net for additional information.
“BMU would like to extend a special thank you for helping us bring this community event to fruition, to the city of Bryan, Williams County Commissioners, Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bryan Movie Theatre,” said Gardner.
