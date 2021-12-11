After an extensive application and audit process, Batt & Stevens Body Shop is now an official member of the General Motors Collision Repair Network. This certification places Batt & Stevens among an elite and exclusive group of body shops in the country. General Motors is proud to partner with Batt & Stevens Body Shop and anticipates many great successes as they promote and provide safe, proper repairs to their collective customers. Batt & Stevens is located at 7959 Independence Road in Jewell and may be contacted at 419-497-3111.
