GlennPark announced this week it will welcome back Patti Badenhop to the GlennPark family.
Badenhop first started at GlennPark back in 2011 and acted for five years as the activity director until 2017.
Badenhop and her husband, Brent, live in Hamler with their family, where they are active members at Hope Lutheran Church. They have three children. Their oldest, Caleb, 23, is engaged to his high school sweetheart. The family is busy getting ready for the wedding, which is set for October 2020.
Daughter, Ella, 15, is active in several sports but her love is volleyball. She aims to earn a scholarship to play in college.
Their youngest, Izack, 14, is active in the archery program at Patrick Henry schools. He also loves to ride four-wheelers and is a huge Ohio State fan.
“I can’t wait to work with seniors again, it is a calling for me,” Patti said. “I love to hear their stories and enjoy helping them achieve what is important to them.
“I am also looking forward to being a part of the GlennPark family again. I have missed them tremendously, both the seniors and the staff. It is a great place to work and live.”
