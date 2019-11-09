NAPOLEON — Automatic Feed Company (AFCO) has promoted Jon Knepley to the position of customer relations manager.
Knepley will be responsible for maintaining strong working customer relationships, guiding team members in project management and customer service.
An employee of Automatic Feed Company for 35 years, Knepley has served as a project manager, electrical engineer and mechanical engineer. This experience has provided him a strong understanding of effective customer communication, customer requirements and the business processes needed to ensure project success.
Knepley has an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Northwest State Community College, an AFCO partner in the Northwest Ohio Learning Center for Manufacturing Sciences located at Automatic Feed Company.
Established in 1949, Automatic Feed is a privately held, leading designer and manufacturer of coil processing systems and other pressroom automation solutions.
AFCO provides turnkey capability inclusive of design, mechanical and electrical engineering, fabrication, machining, assembly and inspection as well as 24-hour customer service. It has established relationships with automotive OEMs and Tier suppliers, serving their needs across the globe.
For more information on its coil processing and pressroom automation solutions, visit automaticfeed.com.
