LIBERTY CENTER — Investment firm AuSable Capital has acquired Triple Diamond Plastics (TDP) Inc., a returnable/collapsible container maker based here.
TDP makes collapsible containers based on structural foam made from 100% recycled plastics. The firm’s containers are used in several industries, including agriculture, automotive, and food and beverage.
TDP employs 40 plus and has annual sales of $10-$12 million. Austin, Texas-based AuSable is buying TDP from majority owner Kristine Taylor. She was advised on the sale by MBS Advisors of Florence, Mass.
AuSable previously owned machinery firm Negri Bossi before selling in 2019. The firm also owned Canadian injection molder Waltec Plastics in the early 2000s.
“We had been in and out plastics, mostly in machinery and robotics,” AuSable Managing Director Matt Galvez said. “Negri Bossi had a customer that was similar to Triple Diamond, and I liked the model. We wanted to get into industrial packaging.”
Galvez remains a Negri Bossi board member. He said his firm would like to make more investments in plastics and has plans to grow TDP, initially by installing a crane and other new machines and by doing more in-house recycling.
CEO Roger Norden will remain with the firm as well as Lindsey Patterson, controller, and Lee Rabe, technical manager, while Chris Beck and Mike Campbell have been added to the management team. Beck will run sales and marketing for the firm while Campbell will do the same for manufacturing.
