MAUMEE — In August, showings and pending sales remained at strong levels while housing inventory remained limited, continuing the competitive bidding market seen in recent months.
With the stock indexes at or near record highs, mortgage rates remain near record lows. All signs consistently point to a busy fall housing market.
Northwest Ohio Realtors (NOR) has more than 1,800 members dedicated to serving the needs of home sellers and buyers in northwest Ohio and the surrounding area, including Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Williams, Hancock, Wyandot, Paulding and Putnam counties.
According to NOR, it is normal to see housing activity begin to slow as the back-to-school season begins. However, this year is far from normal and the market continues to reflect that theme.
As in previous months, multiple-offer situations are still a frequent experience in many markets throughout the U.S. With the inventory of homes for sale still constrained, a competitive market for buyers shows little sign of waning.
In northwest Ohio, newly listed property slightly decreased — compared to August 2019, new listings were down 14.1%.
Similarly to July, pending and closed sales continued to outpace August 2019 numbers, reflecting an increase of 6.4% and 3.5% respectively.
This month, homes seemed to leave the market quicker than previous month. This past August, homes averaged 72 days on the market — a 6.5% decrease from this time last year. Additionally, homes sold in the area are receiving an average of 98.6% of the listing price, up 1.3% from 2019.
In northwest Ohio, the median home price in August was $150,000 — down slightly from July 2020, but an increase of 4.2% from August 2019 ($143,900). This continues to follow the national trend of rising prices identified by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
The current national and local markets are still experiencing a lack of inventory which continues to drive the strong sellers’ market. NOR’s housing inventory at the end of August decreased to 2,477 — down 26.8% from this time last year. Although NAR economists predicted this trend, it continues to impact the home buying process on both sides of the table.
Current market uncertainty may be based on effects of the upcoming elections and any seasonal resurgence of COVID-19. However, the healthy housing demand demonstrated by the August housing report will create significant tailwinds in the near term.
(Comprehensive housing statistics for Northwest Ohio can be found by visiting the NOR website – nworealtors.com. Please call the NOR office at 419.535.3222 for more information about these reports.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.