OAKWOOD — Auglaize Canoe & Kayak will be adding a fall season to their schedule this year with the opening of the Auglaize Corn Maze and pumpkin patch on the Weller Farm.
Paulding County’s first corn maze covers more than nine acres. The family friendly maze will be open (weather permitting) every Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. through Oct. 31.
With paid admission, visitors will take a hayride around the Weller family farm. Once guests have completed the maze, there will be opportunity to pick a pumpkin in the U- Pick pumpkin patch. Pre-picked pumpkins will also be available. Fall is a great time for pictures so be sure to snap some of your group or family at various displays available around the farm.
Additional activities will be offered and vary each weekend. Some of the additional events will include: Indiana Wild, miniature golf, campfire s’mores, face painting, balloon animals, and trick-or-treating.
If you would rather participate as group, or arrange a field trip, you can schedule those during the week. As always, the canoe and kayak trips are available by appointment through October 31 as well. To inquire about admission fees or schedule your next outdoor adventure call 419-594-3456, visit the website at auglaizecanoe.com or visit the Facebook social media page at Auglaize Canoe & Kayak.
