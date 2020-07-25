William Morey

WILLIAM MOREY

Arthur Law Firm, 901 Ralston Ave., Defiance, has announced that attorney William Morey has passed the Ohio Bar and joined the firm’s office as an associate.

Morey is a native of Napoleon and received his bachelor’s degree in history from Bowling Green State University in 2014. After completing his undergraduate degree, Morey was commissioned as an Army intelligence officer into the National Guard and continues to serve as a captain today.

In 2018, Morey joined Arthur Law Firm as a law clerk while completing his juris doctorate degree. Graduating from the University of Toledo College of Law in December 2019, Morey went on to pass the Ohio Bar in May 2020.

“I am very excited to be joining such a reputable law firm,” said Morey. “I look forward to serving the community as a National Guard soldier and attorney.”

Load comments