Adnan Assaf, known as “Sam,” has returned to Defiance to open a new restaurant downtown.
Sam’s Ristorante — featuring an Italian menu — opened on Oct. 5 at 501 W. Second St., almost directly across from the Defiance County Courthouse.
Assaf is well known in Defiance restaurant circles, having operated several ventures here over the years. Most recently, he operated Rafife’s Mediterranean Bistro on East Second St., but this property was sold a few years ago and later replaced with an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store.
Thereafter, Assaf, 57, relocated briefly to San Diego, Calif., he said, operating a restaurant there while leasing space. But he wanted to return to family, which remained in Defiance, and continue his passion for cooking.
“This is what I do,” he told The Crescent-News during an interview Thursday. “I love to cook. ... My mom used to be a chef. I got it from my mom.”
He reported that business has been good since his restaurant reopened, noting that “it’s really busy.”
The first day, he said, the restaurant served 85 dinners, and this increased throughout the week, reaching 240 last Saturday.
This isn’t the first restaurant that’s tried to give things a go at the location.
Most recently, Lefty’s Pizza operated there, but only briefly, closing not long after it moved from the corner of Ralston Avenue and Harding Street. Years ago, Assaf had operated Primos Restaurant there as well.
Before reopening last week, Assaf said he made some upgrades to the place with some painting and new flooring.
However, Assaf doesn’t plan to work full-time at the restaurant, recognizing the need for rest.
Therefore, business hours are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 4-10 p.m. on Saturday.
Parking is available not only along Second Street and Wayne Avenue, but also in a lot directly east of the restaurant as Assaf owns the former Finn’s Shell gas station property.
A carryout door facing Wayne Avenue allows patrons to park next to the building and pick up an order.
