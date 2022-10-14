sam's restaurant photo

Adnan (“Sam”) Assaf stands in the kitchen of his restaurant “Sam’s Ristorante” at 501 W. Second St. in downtown Defiance. Assaf opened his new restaurant last week.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Adnan Assaf, known as “Sam,” has returned to Defiance to open a new restaurant downtown.

