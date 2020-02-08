Artistic Roots ribbon-cutting

On hand for the recent ribbon cutting for Artistic Roots in Napoleon were, from left: Lori Siclair, Napoleon City Council; Ken Haase, Napoleon City Council; Mary Wilson; Mel Wilson, owner; Jason Maassel, Napoleon mayor; and Jeff Mires, Napoleon City Council.

 Photo courtesy of Henry County Chamber

NAPOLEON — Artistic Roots, a new shop offering flowers, pottery and gifts made locally and by artisans across Ohio, held a ribbon cutting this week for its 709 N. Perry St., Napoleon, location. The new venture is housed in the front portion of The Emporium at 130.

Owned and operated by Mel Wilson, a certified art specialist who has been teaching with heART full-time for nearly 20 years. She creates the ceramic pottery items: mugs, plates, bowls, ornaments, serving pieces, jewelry, vintage holiday items and more that are displayed in the store.

Artistic Roots also has a design team who all help with setup, florals, silks, wreaths, candy bouquets and all the other in-house creations. The shop is also home to Wilson’s Paint Your Own Pottery (PYOP) studio. This PYOP is available during all operating hours and offers a wide variety of pottery pices and a rainbow of glazes for unlimited creativity.

For more information, call 419-980-3876.

Load comments