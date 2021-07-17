COLUMBUS — Michael Loges, President of the Ohio Economic Development Association, announced that Jennifer Arps of Henry County CIC has been awarded the Ohio Certified Economic Developer (OhioCED) credential.
“The OhioCED professional credential attests the depth and breadth of an economic development professional’s knowledge and their ability to apply that knowledge to the benefit of their community or organization,” Loges said. “Jennifer has achieved a level of professional skill and performance that places her among the top economic developers in Ohio.”
Loges also congratulated the board of the Henry County CIC for recognizing economic development is critical to their community and advancing the skills of their professional staff. Arps has been with the Henry County CIC since 2015, and recently became the executive director following April Welch’s resignation.
The Ohio Economic Development Association is the professional association for economic developers in Ohio. The certification program courses are offered through the Ohio Economic Development Institute, OEDA’s flagship professional development program. Earning the Ohio Certified Economic Developer is a rigorous, multi-year process. To be certified, an economic developer must complete more than 70 hours of core coursework, 24 hours of elective coursework, and complete a Capstone project.
The Ohio Economic Development Institute program was created in partnership with JobsOhio, the state’s economic development organization, and Ohio University Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service in 2016.
