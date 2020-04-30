While countless changes in technology, medicine, science, politics, the economy and even education have occurred in the last decade, current high school and college students may have a point of view different from other age groups and those with lengthy work experiences.
And as they continue their education, has that experience prepared them for a successful career?
“I think the biggest change in the region of Defiance over the last 10 years is the new high school and middle school, said Defiance High School student Prescilla Foor. “The new school was a tremendous upgrade to Defiance, and the school is a proud monument to us, the citizens of Defiance can show off. The new school had very positive public reviews. I think this change was very beneficial for a student, like me, that had to suffer no conditioning in two different schools.”
Staff members to their best to prepare them for the next phase of your life.
“I really have mixed opinions on this question,” said Foor, “because I do feel like school is preparing me, but I also feel like it is not. The classes that I am taking now and have taken are classes that I took for fun or no purpose at all. I feel like high school is just about doing work and not inheriting any life skills I need for the future. On the other hand, I do feel like it is preparing me because of the teachers I have. I have certain teachers in my life that will take time out of their day to teach me things that I will need, and warn us about events happening in the United States and all over the world.”
And significant changes are taking place everywhere.
“I think the most significant changes that will happen in the region over the next 10 years will be new and improved buildings. Defiance has many historical buildings that have been here for centuries and these buildings are what make Defiance what it is. Even though these structures have been here forever, I do feel like Main Street needs some improvement. Maybe bigger stores? If we want to be proud of Defiance, then we should make improvements that would make everyone proud. Tourists can see the new changes and leave good reviews which will gather more people. I think this change would be good for advertising ourselves.”
As Foor looks ahead to the future, she would like to attend college, possibly getting a degree in psychology. “I would also like to maybe be interning for jobs, or at least starting to find a job,” she said. “Personally, I want to be in a better headspace. I feel right now I am stressing too much for the future, because I do not know what it holds for me. I hope and pray that I am living my best life and living to my full potential.”
Kyersten Stevens, a student at Defiance High School, addressed the current pandemic that has affected everyone throughout the world.
“I think the coronavirus has been the biggest change recently because students are going to remember their school years as being afraid and worrying about what could happen in the future regarding to the coronavirus, said Stevens. “Students should be able to look back and remember their schools days as boring or even fun for some people. With schools shutting down and sports events canceling, we won’t be able to have those amazing stories to tell our future kids about all of the fun times we had as a teen. Instead we are going to have to tell how we had to shut down the schools and do online schooling.”
For the most part, she feels educators have prepared her well enough, but feels “like they focus more on certain students than others.” Ten years from now, Stevens sees herself as a college graduate with a good job.
Defiance High School junior Summer Lirot has seen the impact of the Internet on people’s lives.
“I think a few things have changed over the past 10 years,” said Lirot. “For one, I feel like the Internet has taken over many people’s lives. I feel as if many people think that life is all about what is online and comparing their life to others that they see online or any social media. Climate change has been another big change I feel, as many people talk about.”
Has her high school education prepared her for the next phase of her life?
“Personally I feel like the school tries their best to try and prepare us for the nest phase of out life, but there are many other things that we should know how to do in our future or even now,” said Lirot. “For instance, we all need to know how to file our taxes, but they don’t show us that. We need to learn how to cook and take care of children but those classes are optional. I think they should be making us take classes that relate more to outside life.
“I really am not sure what the most significant changes in the next 10 years will be,” she added. “A lot has happened in the past 10 years, so it is hard to tell what could happen in the future. I personally feel as things could be about the same as they are now or I feel like some things could change.”
In the next 10 years, the junior would like to “start settling down in life. If I don’t have a family then I would like to start a family if I am able to. I hope I will have my job as a dental hygienist and have my golden retriever puppy.”
