Local Holgate residents and Edward Jones financial advisors, Blake Sizemore and Bryan Post understand the class of 2020 has been dealt a tough hand to end their senior year. Sizemore and Post wanted to find a way to let the seniors know their hard work, perseverance, and determination through these times has not been unnoticed. They decided to put together gift bags for each graduating Holgate senior for the class of 2020. On graduation day, each Holgate senior was given a backpack filled with items such as water bottles, travel mugs, Bluetooth speakers, phone chargers, stress balls, and more. Sizemore and Post hope this just adds a little extra to their special day.
