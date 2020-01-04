Two northwest Ohio credit unions improved their ratings, while a third maintained its five-star status, according to the most recent ratings released by BauerFinancial Inc., an independent, Florida-based research firm.
Star ratings are assigned on a scale of zero to five stars (five stars being the strongest) and reflect the overall financial strength of the institution.
Midwest Community Federal Credit Union of Defiance moved from a four-star “excellent” rating to a five-star “superior” rating. Christo Rey Federal Credit Union, a faith-based institution in Ney, also earned a five-star rating.
Meanwhile, Bryan-based Northwestern Federal Credit Union boosted its score from a three-star “adequate” rating to a four-star excellent rating.
In addition to the capital ratio, criteria used to determine the BauerFinancial star rating include, but are not limited to: profitability/loss trend, evaluating the level of delinquent loans, charge-offs and repossessed assets, the market versus book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment rating (CRA), historical data and liquidity.
The ratings are based on Sept. 30, 2019, financial data, and are available to view online at BauerFinancial.com.
BauerFinancial reported that 10 years ago, the combined U.S. bank and credit union industries boasted more than 16,000 institutions, though only about 40% of them netted a five-star rating. Failures and mergers have brought BauerFinancial’s system of federally insured depository institutions down to only about 10,000.
Still, BauerFinancial reported that “the vast majority of today’s banks and credit unions are quite strong,” with only 2% of the institutions earning two-star ratings or lower.
In the six-county area, the following banks also received a five-star rating: Antwerp Exchange Bank Company, Antwerp; Corn City State Bank, Deshler; Edon State Bank Company, Edon; Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold; First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Defiance; First Federal Savings and Loan, Delta; Hamler State Bank, Hamler; The Henry County Bank, Napoleon; Hicksville Bank, Hicksville; Metamora State Bank, Metamora; and The State Bank and Trust Company, Defiance.
Sherwood State Bank received a four-star excellent rating.
