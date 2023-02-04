The December unemployment numbers for area counties showed a rise for all six of them over the previous month.
The December unemployment numbers for area counties showed a rise for all six of them over the previous month.
Still, five of the six local counties saw rates below 4% during December, according to figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
The exception was Henry county at 4.9%, a still historically low number that rose from 3.5% in November.
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in December by county, with the labor force total in parentheses, were: Defiance, 600 (17,500); Fulton, 900 (22,300); Henry, 600 (12,700); Paulding, 200 (8,600); Putnam, 500 (18,900); Williams, 500 (18,000). (Both numbers fluctuate monthly and are always expressed in round numbers by the hundred, rather than more specific figures.)
All local unemployment rates in December, with November and October figures in parentheses, respectively, were:
• Defiance, 3.4% (3.1%, 4.1%).
• Fulton, 3.9% (2.8%, 3.6%).
• Henry, 4.9% (3.5%, 4.0%).
• Paulding, 2.7% (2.6%, 3.5%).
• Putnam, 2.8% (2.2%, 2.9%).
• Williams, 2.9% (2.6%, 3.4%).
While Putnam County continues to have one of the lowest rates throughout Ohio’s 88 counties at 2.8%, Paulding County has moved past it and was among the lowest in the state at 2.7% in December. Only six other counties were lower while Van Wert County also was at 2.7%.
The lowest is Mercer County in west central Ohio — two counties south of Paulding County — at 2.1% while Auglaize and Wyandot counties trailed at 2.4%.
The highest unemployment figure in December was 6.8% in Monroe County in east central Ohio along the Ohio River followed by Ottawa County along Lake Erie in northwest Ohio at 6.5%.
Statewide, the unemployment rate in December was 4.2% with a labor force of 5,737,700 while the national rate that month was 3.5% with a labor force of 164,966,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.