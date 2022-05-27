Take a drive by Defiance’s newest factory along Domersville Road and you’ll see that the company is about to open.
At least that’s what a banner in front of A Packaging Group (APG) — soon to be a maker of dispensers for the cosmetic industry — indicates, promising to open “soon.”
The “opening” date is not for certain, according to Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer, but it’s surely close.
“I believe they are already testing and operating the equipment,” she explained Monday. “When they’re officially going to make parts to send out I don’t know. I think they’re getting close. They’re starting to ramp up their efforts.”
The company is the first in the new Harmon Business Park, developed through a public-private partnership between the City of Defiance and the NAI Harmon Group, Toledo.
Despite some delays, Willitzer added that “I think now things are progressing to where they’re starting to hire more people.”
The company plans to employ 135 people at the new factory, and the CIC — funded equally with taxpayer money from Defiance County’s local governments and contributions from businesses, particularly larger companies — has been helping in that endeavor.
The reason is finding workers for any company in recent years has been a challenge. The CIC is thus helping recruit workers through marketing efforts and other tactics.
“In the past that was not something we did at all,” said Willitzer, adding that labor needs are “so much now.”
She credited the CIC’s workforce development manager, Kortney Williams, in helping with the effort.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to assist them,” said Willitzer.
A small Ohio Means Jobs grant is helping as well, she explained.
“Part of the grant is to do digital marketing,” Willitzer noted. “If we get a job opening for a company to hire a certain amount of people, we will create the ad and we can put money behind it to boost those ads.”
APG’s pending opening isn’t the only project the CIC is involved with as others — which haven’t been finalized and thus can’t be discussed publicly — are being worked on behind the scenes.
However, one for which ground is about to be broken is the Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. agricultural fertilizer plant proposed in Enterprise Industrial Park, owned by the Plummer family on the city’s southwest side.
Willitzer said this is expected in late July.
Not far from TKI’s location is a new company called Castlehill Materials, which also expects to open soon and employ about 15 workers initially. It will manufacture facades resembling stone for homes and buildings.
“I talked to them two weeks ago and they had half their workforce (up to 15) hired),” she revealed. “They want to get up to 30.”
Elsewhere in Defiance County is the new Envirokure fertilizer plant under construction next to Hillandale Farms egg ≠producing facility in Hicksville Township. The plant will turn chicken manure into fertilizer.
This too is close to opening, according to Willitzer.
“They’re wanting to do an openhouse in July,” she said. “They’re fully staffed for their first-year goal (15 workers).”
In speaking with the plant manager at Envirokure, Willitzer learned that most of the workers are from Defiance County.
