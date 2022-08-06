ANTWERP — The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board met recently for its July meeting.
The CIC board received updates on major projects it’s involved with, including:
• securing options on land near the intersection of Ohio 49 and U.S. 24 for the purpose of development.
• planning for a road access on donated property from Leo Stumphy.
• awaiting approval of funding from the Ohio Department of Development for removal of buildings and remediation of the old Park Station property that the CIC has purchased.
• purchasing the Mervin Street residential lot for the purpose of new construction.
• negotiating with investors to market the U.S. 24/Ohio 49 property.
The CIC intends to acquire additional properties that may be in distress and help return them to tax revenue generating properties. Discussion was held recently to cooperate with the Paulding Village and Oakwood Village CICs as well.
CICs are non-profit entities created by the state government and have the authority to invest in land and buildings, build, lease, buy and sell property, borrow money and apply for grants, all for the purpose of economically improving their communities, noted Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey.
The CIC has an operating balance that has been acquired over the years by practicing the above activities, primarily under the leadership of former president Randy Derck, he noted.
Persons with thoughts, ideas, recommendations or donations for this CIC board, can reach out and contact board members: President Tom VanVlerah; Vice-President Don Oberlin; Secretary Sue Fowler; Treasurer Anita Bok; or Ken Reinhart, Jan Reeb, Tony Langham, Tyson Mowery, Denise Coleman, Jennifer Zartman, Maria Kobee, Randy Derck and Kevin Wannemacher. Or they can contact the Paulding County Economic Development office at 419-399-8282.
