cic image

This is the new logo chosen by the Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation.

 Image courtesy of PCED

ANTWERP — The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board selected a new logo during its meeting this month as the discussion of a positive branding and marketing image continues.

