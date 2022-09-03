ANTWERP — The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board selected a new logo during its meeting this month as the discussion of a positive branding and marketing image continues.
Alex Hindenlang, an Antwerp alum, created several logos at the request of the board. Upon review and discussion, a logo was chosen and voted on with some minor adjustments requested.
According to Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey, the logo was made with a universal feature that also allow the other CIC groups in the county the freedom to use their current entity name in the same logo, so that residents around the county will become familiar with, and recognize, the logo immediately.
The CIC board continues to watch for development opportunities around the county. The discussion this month was in regard to how the CIC might get involved with purchasing residential properties that are the right fit for getting them into the hands of future home owners, not renters, Copsey noted.
In order to have a grasp on any upcoming properties, a property assessment committee (PAC) sub-committee was established by the board to oversee and find opportunities.
Board members Tyson Mowery, Denise Coleman and Antwerp Mayor Jan Reeb will head this committee with input from the other board members and any interested residents of Paulding County communities. Research will begin to get a list of properties developed for immediate review.
In other business the board:
• heard updates on current owned and option properties. and their status for remediation or development. Discussion also carried into potential purchasing property with current options in place.
• received an update from board treasurer Anita Bok and President Tom VanVlerah about the success of the recent state audit. Minor findings for record retention and storage were already addressed and resolved with the help of Antwerp Village Administrator Brian Davis and Mayor Reeb.
• discussed gathering potential board member names to have a pipeline of contacts in place for future open positions.
The board will next meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Antwerp Depot. For immediate information or property discussions contact the Paulding County Economic Development office at 419-399-8295.
