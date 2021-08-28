Sam Switzer Realty, headquartered in Defiance, has announced the addtion of Jennifer Ankney as a full time realtor in its Hicksville office after recently obtaining her real estate license.
She attended Marion Technical College this spring and arrives in real estate after 15 years as a high school teacher in North Carolina, Ohio, and Indiana. Jennifer is married to her high school sweetheart, Paul, and has two children.
She has volunteered in Hicksville with both the Hicksville Baseball Association and the Huber Opera House and Civic Center. Jennifer resides in Hicksville with her family, where she was born and raised.
Ankney may be reached at 208-596-9245.
