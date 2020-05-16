WAUSEON — Wauseon Machine has named Scott Anair as its new president and CEO.
As part of the long-term succession plan, the board of directors and leadership team of Wauseon Machine began the search for a chief executive officer (CEO) to succeed Russ Dominique last year. The appointment was effective March 9.
Anair is an accomplished business leader with experience in operations, engineering, program management, and business development. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and operations engineering, and was most recently employed at JR Automation as the president of its systems division. JR Automation is a global systems integrator for advanced automation systems, and the systems division represented approximately 60% of JR’s sales, earnings and workforce across 10 locations in North America. Prior to joining JR Automation, Anair worked in various leadership capacities at Sandvik and Johnson Controls, totaling more than 30 years.
Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing Inc. — founded in 1983 — is headquartered in Wauseon and specializes in build-to-print tooling, prototypes, precision machining, machine building, and robotics automation.
In 2010, Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing expanded into the Dayton area with an office dedicated to the sales of automation and robotic integration.
