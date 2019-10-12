Heather Allman of Raymond James has been awarded the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies, the standards-setting body for Fi360.
The AIF designation signifies specialized knowledge of fiduciary responsibility and the ability to implement policies and procedures that meet a defined standard of care. The designation is the culmination of a rigorous training program, which includes a comprehensive, closed-book final examination under the supervision of a proctor, and agreement to abide by the Center’s Code of Ethics and Conduct Standards. On an ongoing basis, completion of continuing education and adherence to the Code of Ethics and Conduct Standards are required to maintain the AIF designation.
Allman, a resident of Defiance, is a financial advisor for Raymond James in Defiance.
Fi360, based in Pittsburgh, Pa., is the first full-time training and research facility for fiduciaries, and conducts training programs throughout the United States and abroad. The Center for Fiduciary Studies confers the AIF designation as well as the Accredited Investment Fiduciary Analyst (AIFA) and Professional Plan Consultant (PPC) designations.
Allman’s office is located at 400 W. Third St., Defiance, 43512; 419-576-5060.
Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
