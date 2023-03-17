ARCHBOLD — Fairlawn Retirement Community’s board of trustees has promoted Tammy Allison, LNHA, to executive director for the community replacing Carla Mitchell who joined Fairlawn as the interim leader under a one-year contract.
Mitchell will assist in the transition before completing her contract on Tuesday. Allison joined Fairlawn’s healthcare administrator in June with over 20 years of experience in long-term and senior care.
“Ms. Allison has done an outstanding job as health care administrator,” stated Lonnie Rufenacht, the board’s chair. “We are excited to expand her role with Fairlawn and to work together over the coming years as we continue the long history of excellence in both healthcare and carefree senior living Fairlawn is known for.”
Allison is a lifelong resident of northwest Ohio and resides in Pettisville. She has worked in senior living for over 20 years in different capacities and has an associate degree from Northwest State Community College, a bachelor of arts in Gerontology from Lourdes University and a masters of Business Administration from Bluffton University.
Allison is an active member of Wauseon First Church of God, serves on the Wauseon Library Board, and is an Archbold rotarian. She forward is looking forward to serving the residents of Fairlawn, continuing a tradition and mission of Christian values.
“I am very excited to move into this new role allowing me to expand my leadership to serve all members of our Fairlawn community,” she explained. “I have seen firsthand how our amazing team provides care and compassion for the residents and families that put their trust in Fairlawn. The future is bright, and I look forward to helping Fairlawn upgrade facilities, adapt care and services to meet the changing needs of seniors, and serve the community as a whole.”
Fairlawn is a private, faith-based continuous care retirement community. The campus is comprised of Fairlawn Haven Care Center, West Haven Assisted Living, Rupp Inpatient and Outpatient Rehabilitation and Fairlawn Independent Living.
