ALG Health announced this week that it has received National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approval for its first line of “Made In the USA” respirator masks. NIOSH approval allows the company to officially designate the product as N95, meeting the Occupational Safety and Health Organization and Center for Disease Control (CDC) product and manufacturing standards.
“We’re excited for what this means for our customers and our manufacturing team,” said Adam Harmon, president and CEO of ALG Health. “N95 is the standard within the medical industry, and achieving that level of quality, verifies that we are doing things the right way.”
During the pandemic, the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) manufactured in America has become a top-level issue among many organizations. Claims of price gauging, rampant quality defects, and delivery failures have hampered the medical community’s ability to secure these products as needed. Producing more PPE products in the United States will ensure that as we continue to fight the virus, these life-saving products will be available when and where they are needed.
To ensure that the product and manufacturing process meet the given requirements, NIOSH approval requires both a documentation and facility review. Not only must the product filter particulates at or above 95%, but the manufacturing and quality assurance procedures also must qualify.
“The entire NIOSH organization has been great to work with during this time,” Harmon noted. “Even during this pandemic, they prioritized getting American manufacturers through the process as efficiently as possible.”
ALG Health has several more product lines submitted for approval and continues to work through the process on each of those.
The company has recently expanded its manufacturing capabilities to include a 100,000-square-foot facility in Bryan, but does not plan to stop there.
“Our number one priority is to get the Bryan facility staffed and fully operational,” Harmon said. “We know that to meet the increasing demand, we can not stop there. We are actively looking at other locations around the country to increase our manufacturing capabilities.”
ALG Health is a 2020 division of the parent company, Axis LED Group, Defiance, a manufacturer of commercial and governmental LED lighting. Using its manufacturing expertise, ALG Health produces personal protective equipment, including disposable surgical masks and medical-grade respirators. Having received NIOSH approval, the company concentrates on servicing the medical community, first responders, military, and humanitarian efforts. For more information, check out www.alg-health.com.
