This image of the recently remodeled ALDI store in Defiance shows the new open ceilings and the expanded fresh food section.

 Photo courtesy of ALDI

The ALDI grocery store in Defiance has reopened following a major remodeling project. The work at the 950 N. Clinton St. store was part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide.

The Defiance store first opened 25 years ago. The remodeled store features:

• ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convinient food selection.

• open ceilings.

• natural lighting.

• environmentally friendly building materials.

