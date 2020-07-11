The ALDI grocery store in Defiance has reopened following a major remodeling project. The work at the 950 N. Clinton St. store was part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide.
The Defiance store first opened 25 years ago. The remodeled store features:
• ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convinient food selection.
• open ceilings.
• natural lighting.
• environmentally friendly building materials.
