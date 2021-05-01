COLUMBUS — Air Force One CEO Greg Guy was recently selected as the recipient of the 2021 Columbus Chamber of Commerce Small Business Leader Award. The Small Business Leader Award is well-known and respected in the Columbus community for recognizing qualities like leadership, business excellence and contributions to the community and has honored small business leaders for over thirty years.
“As advocates for the small business community, the Chamber has the honor of acknowledging all of the hard work and contributions of these exceptional business leaders,” said Don DePerro, president and CEO of the Columbus Chamber. “Our finalists have helped to shape the greater Columbus community through their passion, leadership, and innovative approach to business.”
On the morning of April 28th, Greg attended the Columbus Chamber’s 2021 Annual Meeting. During the virtual program, Greg was recognized in front of an audience of his peers and industry friends.
“Being an AFO for these past 25 years, and being the CEO for the past 11 years, has taught me a few things,” said Guy. “Relationships really do matter. I’ve learned to cherish those relationships and relish in my time with my work family.
“Curiosity and humility are contagious,” adde Guy. “They make me a better version of myself.”
Air Force One has a regional office in Perrysburg and in 2018 acquired Fitzenrider Mechanical of Defiance.
