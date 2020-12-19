FOSTORIA — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2020 Mission Fund.
Now in its third year, the grant program was created to support AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio.
Applicants were selected to receive funding based on meeting criteria in four focus areas: education, environment, technology, and quality of rural life.
This year’s Mission Fund grant recipients include:
• Miller City FFA Alumni, Putnam County, $15,000. Funds will be used to create “The City Gardens,” a community garden at the school to provide hands on education for grades K-12.
• Putnam County Goat and Sheep Committee, Putnam County, $15,000. Funds will be used to purchase new pens for the goats and sheep at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.
• The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve & Conservation Farm, $5,150.
Funds will be used to install trail signs and develop a virtual map of the nature preserve.
“We are fortunate to have outstanding local organizations that continue to work toward making improvements to our rural communities, despite the challenges 2020 has brought,” said Brian Ricker, AgCredit president and CEO. “Investing in these organizations reflects AgCredit’s vision of serving our rural communities.”
Organizations can apply for Mission Fund grants for up to $15,000 per year. The 2021 application process will begin in March.
For more information, visit the website at AgCredit.net.
