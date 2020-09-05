The Henry County Chamber of Commerce was on hand for a ribbon- cutting ceremony for Aesthetics by Michelle — Skin & Beauty Lounge located inside The Emporium at One Thirty, 130 E. Clinton St., Napoleon, across from The Armory. Pictured from left are: Joel Miller, Henry Chamber executive director; Suzette Gerken, chamber member; Michelle McDonald, LMA, business owner; and Julie Busch, building owner. McDonald has 10 years experience in the field and offers consultations, peels, facial treatments and brow treatments. The business will begin seeing clients on Tuesday and appointments may be made by calling 419-956-9556.
