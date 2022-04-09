PAULDING — Paulding County’s business advisory council which meets quarterly here started out just a few years ago as a meeting among human resources (HR) managers.
The council discusses business developments across the county, and its creation stemmed from a meeting of HR managers in 2019, according to Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey.
“One of the requests when I started in my job was HRs getting a chance to get together,” he said, noting a request from the county’s largest employers. “At the same time we were meeting with the schools and trying to understand what they were doing to set up students to be employable adults.”
The council was later set up as a collaborative effort with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center in Paulding County, he continued.
The council itself is more of an informal association, Copsey indicated, while the meetings are open to about anyone with a business interest in Paulding County. Participation has grown since the council was established as the “Paulding Business Advisory Council” in 2021.
Meetings started around a table in Copsey’s office, he recalled, but have been moved to the OSU Extension Office on the county fairgrounds because of additional participation. More than 30 people often attend the meetings which are held at 1 p.m. on the specified date each quarter.
“We try to hold them to an hour so people can get back to work,” added Copsey who organizes the meetings.
They usually involve a speaker or two, and much interaction with the schools in an effort to match business needs with workforce-related education curriculum.
“It allows my office to be able to share with the schools what I’m hearing from businesses,” Copsey said. “I just feel it’s a great collaborative piece in Paulding to get the correct players in the room for developing the workforce and understanding how to help students find a way forward in career development.”
Copsey counts such things as the Antwerp Innovation and Aquaponics Center — which has opened at Antwerp school as a hands-on learning center for students — as successes related to the business advisory council’s discussions and efforts.
“All three schools (Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace) have been active as well as Vantage (Career Center in Van Wert, a technical training school),” said Copsey.
He noted that the council’s efforts are aimed at serving both students going to college and those not going.
For those going to college, Copsey said, the goal is to show students that “viable jobs” are available for them to “use their knowledge” in Paulding County.
For those not going to college, he added, officials want them to “know they have options as well, even without a college education.”
The council’s next meeting will be held in June in the OSU Extension Office.
