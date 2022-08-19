A leadership retirement in the Adams Publishing Group (APG) eastern North Carolina division allowed two promotions for APG Ohio.
Mark Cohen, publisher/president since 2019, will be moving to Greenville, N.C. to oversee a combined division, Ohio/Eastern North Carolina.
“This change allowed us to review our organizational structure, and we have decided to consolidate Ohio and ENC under one region,” said Nick Monico, APG chief operating officer. “Mark and his team have grown the Ohio operation significantly on many fronts.”
Cohen will relocate Sept. 6 to the North Carolina area.
Cohen has over 30 years of experience and has managed at all levels and was formerly the Pennsylvania Press Association president, advocating for Pennsylvania newspapers prior to coming to Athens.
“I’m excited about this expanded role and look forward to blending into the community, visiting customers and supporting our employees,” said Cohen. “I can’t wait to explore the region and I also get to visit the Ohio locations monthly which is the ideal situation.”
APG also promoted Amanda Montgomery to a new role as senior general manager of southern Ohio.
Montgomery has served as the regional advertising director for Ohio and Michigan since March 2019. In this role, she has overseen all advertising revenue for the nine print and online publications within the region along with an events division and a digital agency. She is a 15-year industry veteran with experience in advertising and management.
APG is the third company that she has worked with during her career and Montgomery is one of the original members of Adams Publishing Group since it was formed in March 2014. She also was selected by APG to participate in America’s Newspapers inaugural executive development training program.
“We are very excited about being able to promote from within whenever possible,” said Mark Adams, APG president/CEO. “Career pathing is part of our revenue task force strategy, and we have had a number of associates move to other positions in APG over the past few months.”
