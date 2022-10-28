The Livingston Enterprise, and its parent company Yellowstone Newspapers, is being sold to a Minnesota-based media group, according to an announcement Monday by the two firms.
An agreement was reached last Friday between John Sullivan, president of the Montana group and Mark Adams, President and CEO of Adams Publishing Group, APG, of Coon Rapids, Minn., owner of The Crescent-News and many other U.S. newspapers. The sale is expected to be finalized by Nov. 1, according to a joint announcement.
The sale will end a 57-year history for the Yellowstone group, which began in 1965 with the purchase of the Miles City Star, and has grown to include 13 daily, twice-weekly and weekly newspapers and become the state’s largest Montana-owned newspaper group. Also included in the sale were the group’s commercial printing operations.
“After over half a century of shepherding these Montana community papers,’ Sullivan said, “it’s time we turned over their care and feeding to a new outfit, We are confident Mark Adams and his new organization will take good care of our papers and our communities.”
Adams Publishing is a family-owned group founded in 2014, and now owns more than 120 newspapers and more than 220 media-related and associated digital products in 19 states across the country.
“We would like to thank John Sullivan and his team for their fine stewardship of those newspapers over the years,” said Adams. “APG is excited to work with the Yellowstone media operations in Montana. This opportunity is a great strategic fit with our Big Sky region based in Bozeman, and we look forward to providing that region with greater regional and local community journalism as well as a larger advertiser audience.”
The purchase will add to APG’s footprint in the state, which already includes the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and Belgrade News, in addition to a number of specialty products in those communities.
The Yellowstone team adds more than 100 employees to APG’s Big Sky region and additional production capacity for in-house and commercial printing.
