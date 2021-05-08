6th Annual Job & Career Fair held virtually at Four County
The 6th Annual Job & Career Fair was recently held virtually at Four County Career Center with more than 26 area employers available for seniors to meet. More than 185 students had the chance to discuss their career options with local businesses, apply for positions, and see the opportunities that are available to them. Shown speaking during a live Zoom session with employers is Mackenzie Biliti, Defiance, a Health Careers student. Karlee Badenhop, job placement coordinator, made the arrangements for the event.

