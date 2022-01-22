PETTISVILLE — Kingdom Seasonings & Rubs, based in Pettisville, entered a national dry rub competition held by Barbecue News Magazine in December. There were anywhere from 76-107 entries in each of four categories: steak, pork, chicken and seafood. Kingdom Seasonings & Rubs placed third in the Pork Rubs category with its “County Fair” rub.
The 2021 Rubs of Honor competition was judged over a four day period. Each of the top 10 finishers in each category received a certificate with the winner of each category receiving a National Championship trophy.
In business for one year, Kingdom Seasonings & Rubs was started to help provide Pettisville Man Cave Ministries a revenue stream to get its message in front of more men. The men’s Bible study group began about 10 years ago and has taken on many home projects to help people in need.
Kingdom Seasonings & Rubs are available at Pettisville Meats, Sunday’s Market, Wauseon Ace, Brookview Farms and Junky Monkey in Holgate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.