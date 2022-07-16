BRECKSVILLE — Amy Arrighi has been named executive director of the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA), succeeding Donald Smith who retired after nine years.
Arrighi has served as RITA’s chief legal counsel since 2005 and as a member of the agency’s executive leadership team has been instrumental in the development and execution of agency goals and strategy, has been an advisor to the RITA board of trustees and has represented the agency and its members in matters before the Ohio Supreme Court, Ohio Courts of Appeals and the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals.
“Amy’s expertise as chief legal counsel, her complete grasp of municipal income tax issues and her drive to position RITA as the agency of choice for the administration of local income taxes in Ohio, make her uniquely qualified to spearhead the continued upward mobility of the Agency,” stated Prashant Shah, chairperson of RITA’s board of trustees in a press release provided by RITA.
“I’m proud of the work we do at RITA, and how that work contributes to making Ohio’s cities and villages great places to live and work,” Arrighi commented. “By allowing RITA to focus on the administration and collection of their vital income tax revenue, our members can focus on doing what they do best for their residents and businesses — public safety, infrastructure, recreation and so much more. I look forward to serving our member municipalities, their taxpayers and, just as importantly, our employees in my new role.”
She initially joined the agency in 1993 as a paralegal, left the agency to attend law school, and returned in 2005 after seven years in private practice. A 1998 graduate of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Arrighi resides in Strongsville with her husband and two children.
RITA has been serving Ohio’s cities, villages and their taxpayers since 1971. The agency provides cities and villages comprehensive municipal tax collection and administration services through a membership structure.
Among those using RITA’s service is the City of Napoleon, which just switched to the agency for its income tax collections.
