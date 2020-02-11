Both Fairview and Edgerton claimed wins over bryan in wrestling action on Tuesday.
Michael Betz (126), Chris Sparks (138), Kaden Blair (145) and Kyler Blair (160) all scored pins for the Apaches.
Max Woenker (138), Hunter Hamblin (145) and Cole Tackett (285) picked up pins for the Bulldogs.
Mikey Wolff and Carter McCandless each won a pair of matches for the Bears.
Fairview 51, Bryan 24
106 — Harmon Hetrick (F) won by forfeit; 113 — Summer Bates (F) won by forfeit; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Michael Betz, (F) pinned Lane Hurlbert, 3:51; 132 — Aiden Fenter (B) won by forfeit; 138 — Chris Sparks (F) pinned Jeffrey Lower, 2:20; 145 — Kaden Blair (F) pinned Broston Bernath, 4:45; 152 — Mikey Wolff (B) pinned Caleb Sprague, 3:16; 160 — Kyler Blair (F) pinned Malachi Collins, 4:25; 170 — Zeplyn Bowers (F) won by forfeit; 182 — Dylan McCandless (B) pinned Dylan Gebers, 1:27; 195 — Bryce Krill (F) won by forfeit; 220 — Carter Hoffman (B) pinned Wes Bowers, 1:36; 285 — Christian Hollister (B) dec. Tyl;er Martin, 8-5.
Edgerton 42, Bryan 36
106 — Isaiah Gerhardt (E) won by forfeit; 113 — Hayden Herman (E) won by forfeit; 120 — Jordan Hohler (E) won by forfeit; 126 — Lane Hurlbert (B) pinned Raymond Barlow, :55; 132 — Aiden Fenter (B) pinned Luca Marziale, :52; 138 — Max Woenker (E) pinned Jeffrey Lower, :14; 145 — Hunter Hamblin (E) pinned Broston Bernath, 1:05; 152 — Mikey Wolff (B) pinned Logan Balogh, 1:06; 160 — Malachi Collins (B) pinned Blake Flower, 3:15; 170 — Jordan Warner (E) won by forfeit; 182 — Dylan McCandless (B) won by forfeit; 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Carter Hoffman (B) pinned Mathias Shepler, 5:11; 285 — Cole Tackett (E) pinned Zain Bell, :14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.