AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education discussed the five-year fiscal forecast, handled personnel matters and approved a resolution declaring it necessary to put a 2-year, 0.75% income tax levy on the ballot for the March primary election (see related story, Page A1) on Monday evening.
CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp presented a detailed five-year fiscal forecast, which shows the district to deficit spend $1,101,269 at the end of fiscal year 2020. The district is expected to have a positive cash balance the next three years, however, it is projected to be in the red $1,574,565 by fiscal year 2023.
“It’s not pretty,” began Sharp at the start of her presentation about the forecast. “You can see when you look at the numbers, we are projected to be deficit spending by $1.1 million by the end of the fiscal year. The hope is that it’s not quite that bad, but with the information I have, that’s what we’re looking at right now. As you can see, last year we deficit spent by $739,000.
“At the end of 2017 we had more than $6,000,000 as a cash balance, but with the deficit spending, we’re estimated to have $3.8 million by the end of the year. If we continue on, we would have a negative cash balance by 2023 (of nearly $1.6 million). At this point, we’re going to have to ask the voters for additional revenue, decrease our spending, or hope House Bill 305 (Fair School Funding bill) will go through. We wouldn’t see money until 2022, however.”
The forecast was approved by the board.
In her report, Sharp shared the district received a school safety training grant in the amount of $3,304.31 that will be used for safety measures.
In other business, the board:
• approved creation of the school safety training grant fund; grant revenue adjustments; and adjustments to permanent appropriations.
• okayed new, revised and replacement policies as recommended by NEOLA.
• voted for an updated list of certified substitutes and an updated list of paraprofessionals/classified substitutes from NwOESC for 2019-20.
• approved the following individuals for 2019-20: Katelyn Eldridge, classified substitute; Doug Johnston, assistant track coach; Tammy Johnston and Scott Wichman, co-assistant track coaches; Alan Maag, varsity baseball coach; and Kyle Mock, assistant baseball coach.
• okayed the following indoor track volunteers for 2019-20: Doug Johnston, Jason Luthy, Dan Mix, Tammy Johnston and Scott Wichman.
• accepted the following donations: $1,851.35 from the United Way for kindergarten camp; $567.78 from miscellaneous donors to the cheerleading camp for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; $1,514.26 from the after prom committee to the class of 2020; and $129.58 from the class of 2018 to the Student Memorial Scholarship.
