Ash Wednesday

Catholic Priest Paul Soper (right), uses a swab out of concern for the coronavirus, to apply ash to the forehead of a parishioner during Ash Wednesday Mass at Saint Margaret Mary Parish, in Westwood, Mass., on Wednesday.

 AP Photo

Catholic Priest Paul Soper (right), uses a swab out of concern for the coronavirus, to apply ash to the forehead of a parishioner during Ash Wednesday Mass at Saint Margaret Mary Parish, in Westwood, Mass., on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments