YE Ollie's sign

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be taking over the former JC Penney location at Northtowne Mall in Defiance.

 Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

(This story was originally published online March 4.)

What has been rumored for several weeks is now official as the Northtowne Mall office has confirmed that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be moving into the south end of the mall where JCPenney used to operate.

A sign announcing the store’s pending arrival and seeking applicants for jobs can be seen prominently displayed on the east side of the building.

While an opening date has not been announced, the mall office stated that Ollie’s intends to close off access from the main mall, similar to what Hobby Lobby did when it opened in the former Sears location.

According to its website, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The website also claims, “Our 393 ‘semi-lovely’ stores sell merchandise of all descriptions and some beyond description.”

The website goes on to state that Ollie’s shoppers, “will find real brands at real bargain prices in every department, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food.”

The first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened in Mechanicsburg, Pa., on July 29, 1982, with its four founders: Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver “Ollie” Rosenberg and Harry Coverman. Among its nearly 400 locations, Ollie’s operates stores nearby in Lima; Angola, Ind.; Toledo; Fort Wayne and Adrian, Mich.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments