(This story was originally published online on June 24.)
A new elementary principal was hired by the Defiance City Board of Education during it’s meeting Wednesday.
In addition, the board approved a new three-year agreement with the membership of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) Local 009, as well as a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the membership for a high-deductible health plan, and COVID-19 pandemic response compensation for members, (see related story, Page A3).
Hired by a unanimous vote as the new 3-5 principal at Defiance Elementary School was Teresa Pfeiffer, a long-time educator at Payne Elementary in the Wayne Trace Local Schools District. During her 24 years at Payne Elementary, she taught grades 1-6, and mentored prekindergarten, first, third and fifth-grade teachers for the Ohio Resident Educator Program.
Pfieffer was hired on a two-year contract, effective with the 2021-22 school year. She replaces former principal Jane Myers, who resigned earlier this month after 10 years in the position. Myers has taken a new job with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) as an educational consultant.
“A few years back I felt the calling to be an administrator, because I feel as an administrator I can help more kids,” said Pfeiffer. “I became a teacher to help kids, but as the years went by, I felt I was limited in how many kids I could help, because you only teach a certain number of kids each year. I want to make a bigger impact on kids, and as a principal, I can make a bigger impact.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know how Defiance does things, getting to know the students and the staff and just observing,” added Pfeiffer. “My short/long-term goals are analyzing data and seeing where we can make tweaks or adjustments as we go, to help students get where they need to be.”
Superintendent Bob Morton explained there were 13 applicants, with five receiving a first round of interviews. The final round of interviews included the final two candidates. The interview committee included Morton, Sherri Steyer, assistant superintendent/student services, and Defiance Elementary K-2 principal Deanne Held.
Morton went on to explain why Pfeiffer is the right person for the job.
“Teresa comes highly recommended from both her personal and professional references, and after speaking to many of her professional references, they spoke very highly of her ability to make decisions based on using data on what’s best for students,” said Morton. “She has extensive classroom experience from first through grade six, and her focal point has been third-grade reading and the third-grade reading guarantee.
“She spent 24 years in the classroom, and that gives her tremendous credibility as a new administrator,” added Morton. “She commented to us, that she waited to this point in her career to become an administrator, because that’s how long it took her to become the teacher she wanted to be. She felt she could move forward and lead teachers, and that resonated with us. We’re excited to have her, she’s a welcome addition.”
Pfeiffer and her husband, Sean, who were in attendance, are the parents of Gage (22) and Kylie (19).
A 1997 graduate of Bluffton University with a Bacherlor of Arts in Elementary Education, Pfeiffer earned a Masters of Arts in Education from Marygrove College, Detroit in 2002. In 2019, she earned her principal licensure from Concordia University Chicago, and in 2020 she became an OTES credentialed teacher evaluator from the ESC of Central Ohio, Columbus.
“During my principal internship, one of the requirements was to shadow a principal at a district different than Wayne Trace in order to do a compare-and-contrast paper,” said Pfeiffer. “My mentor (former Grover Hill Elementary principal) Kevin Wilson, mentioned Jane Myers, because he felt we would work well together. I spent a couple of days with her in Feburary of 2019, and I found Kevin was right, she’s amazing.
“When this opportunity popped up, I asked my husband, if I should go for it, and I decided to go for it,” continued Pfeiffer. “Once I learned I was recommended for the job, I contacted Jane, and she’s been helping me learn the ropes ... she’s been so helpful. I would also like to thank Mr. Morton and the staff at Defiance, I really appreciate this opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.