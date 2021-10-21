Thousands of leaves will fall once the cold winds of fall set in. They are inevitable and will fall whether you’re prepared or not.
These leaves, as beautifully colored as they can be, can pose a real threat to you or the senior in your life. Take the time to clean up the leaves by considering these methods.
Mulch Leaves
If you or the senior in your life have a lot of trees in your yard, the fall season will bring tons of leaves scattered across the ground. Within the leaves can come rodents, snakes and other pest. They can also become a tripping hazard by covering objects under the leaves.
Prevent falls or injury by cleaning up your leaves and mulching them. Raking leaves can be hard work you may not have time for.
Mow those pesky leaves to mulch to add to your garden this fall. Mulched leaves can become the perfect insulation for perennials and can improve soil quality.
Blow the leaves around
With the advancement of technology, you no longer need to manually rake leaves. Use a leaf blower to blow the leaves in your yard onto a tarp for easy disposal.
You could even blow mulched leaves onto your perennials or garden to insulate it during the cold.
If your county allows, consider blowing the leaves into a controlled burn pile. Before doing so, make sure there is not a burn ban in your area.
Create compost
Mulched or whole leaves can create great compost. Mix leaves with other matter in your lawn to create a nitrogen-rich material for your garden, trees or shrubs. This compost will not only insulate your yard, but also help with soil aeration and moisture retention.
If you don’t have the time or garden to create compost for consider asking neighbors in your Facebook community groups to see if they would like the leaves to create compost out of.
There are also may be some local groups in your area that can take the compost off your hands.
