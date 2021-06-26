Seventh-Graders
Merit Honor Roll 4.0 GPA
Riley Manz
First Honors 3.999-3.67
Addison Stoller
Caitlyn Mead
Torree Sinn
Second Honors 3.3-3.666
Clay Stoller
Lucas Morehead
Lance Maenle
Whitney Boroff
Deklyn Schweinsberg
Olivia Baughman
Emma Stouffer
Micah Sinn
Estrella Martinez-Sandoval
Natalie Richie
Lily Boyd
Third Honors 3.0-3.2999
Raegan McGarvey
Xander Bartley
Griffin Williamson
Aubree Miller
Kaden Wilcox
Mya Endicott
Mylie Wittwer
Hunter Lyons
Ryan Parker
Amber Stoller
Blake Dunn
Eighth-Graders
Merit Honor Roll 4.0 GPA
Braden Miller
Kathleen Stoller
Luke Stouffer
Nicholas Sinn
Harper Myers
First Honors 3.999-3.67
Ava Stoller
Dylan Coffman
Tyson Gerber
Lorie Sinn
Morgan Elliott
Second Honors 3.3-3.666
Tyler Sanderson
Jarrett Jewell
Ciarra Cotterman
Brady Miller
Allison Noggle
Gage Ogle
Ryan Bostelman
Corbin Kimmel
Isabella Knowles
Cheyene Goings
Natalie Stoller
Tyler Head
Rylin Moore
Third Honors 3.0-3.2999
Serenity Helms
Kamryn Sutton
Trent Thornell
Adelae Collins
Tiana Sinn
Bethany Miller
Tori Young
Anna Meraz
Dyson Scott
Jordan Banks
Christian Bohland
Jericho Guyton
