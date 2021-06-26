Seventh-Graders

Merit Honor Roll 4.0 GPA

Riley Manz

First Honors 3.999-3.67

Addison Stoller

Caitlyn Mead

Torree Sinn

Second Honors 3.3-3.666

Clay Stoller

Lucas Morehead

Lance Maenle

Whitney Boroff

Deklyn Schweinsberg

Olivia Baughman

Emma Stouffer

Micah Sinn

Estrella Martinez-Sandoval

Natalie Richie

Lily Boyd

Third Honors 3.0-3.2999

Raegan McGarvey

Xander Bartley

Griffin Williamson

Aubree Miller

Kaden Wilcox

Mya Endicott

Mylie Wittwer

Hunter Lyons

Ryan Parker

Amber Stoller

Blake Dunn

Eighth-Graders

Merit Honor Roll 4.0 GPA

Braden Miller

Kathleen Stoller

Luke Stouffer

Nicholas Sinn

Harper Myers

First Honors 3.999-3.67

Ava Stoller

Dylan Coffman

Tyson Gerber

Lorie Sinn

Morgan Elliott

Second Honors 3.3-3.666

Tyler Sanderson

Jarrett Jewell

Ciarra Cotterman

Brady Miller

Allison Noggle

Gage Ogle

Ryan Bostelman

Corbin Kimmel

Isabella Knowles

Cheyene Goings

Natalie Stoller

Tyler Head

Rylin Moore

Third Honors 3.0-3.2999

Serenity Helms

Kamryn Sutton

Trent Thornell

Adelae Collins

Tiana Sinn

Bethany Miller

Tori Young

Anna Meraz

Dyson Scott

Jordan Banks

Christian Bohland

Jericho Guyton

