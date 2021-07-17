Senior and veterans day at the Defiance County Fair will be held Aug. 25.
All senior day activities will be free to seniors age 60 and older.
Events begin at 9 a.m. with registration and coffee and donuts. There will be activities throughout the day including Marc Dobson’s One Man Band from 11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m. and Bingo from 1-2 p.m. Lunch, which is free to seniors, will be served starting at noon in the senior pavilion.
At 4 p.m. veterans and their families, as well as seniors are invited to the bean soup supper.
Throughout the day there will be coupons and giveaways so individuals are encouraged to come out and enjoy the fair.
Seniors and veterans also are encouraged stay at the fair to check out other events and maybe cheer on family members Wednesday. Other activities Wednesday include the Xtreme Cheer Competition, Mutton Bustin’ at the livestock show arena and various shows.
