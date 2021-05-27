The balloons are coming back!
The 7th Annual United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held on Aug. 7 at the Defiance County Airport. This annual fundraiser for the United Way of Defiance County’s Community Engagement Center will feature 15 hot air balloons, food vendors, marketplace vendors, live entertainment, a kids’ area and more. The Community Engagement Center connects individuals in Defiance County with volunteer opportunities.
Admission for the festival is $10 per carload. Parking is available at the airport (right off of Ohio 15) or on Evansport Road.
“Each year we have had about 5,000 attendees. We believe that this year will be even bigger,” said Jessica Myers, marketing and CEC director at United Way of Defiance County.
Presenting sponsors of this year’s event are Premier Bank and North Western Electric Co-op. Gate entry times are 6:30-9:30 a.m. and 5-10 p.m.
In the morning, there will be a free-will offering pancake breakfast sponsored by Biggby Coffee, tethered balloon rides sponsored by North Western Electric Co-op, and the Bouncin’ Around Inflatable 5k & 1 Mile Walk sponsored by Mercy Health and Midwest Community Federal Credit Union. For more information, visit www.defianceballoonfest.com.
The hot air balloons will fly in and over the airport in the morning, weather permitting.
Tethered balloon rides will also be available in the evening. Rides run on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost for rides is $15 (for ages 13+), $5 (ages 3-12), and 2 and under are free.
There will also be airplane rides sponsored by TAS Aviation. Airplane rides must be registered in advance through the festival’s website. Cost is $20 per person.
In the evening, there will be food vendors and marketplace vendors, live entertainment and beer garden sponsored by Defiance Beverage Center, Touch-A-Truck sponsored by Keller Logistics, a kid’s area including pony rides and a petting zoo sponsored by Clemens Mobile Welding, inflatables, and more hot air balloon activities (weather permitting). Some additional fees may apply.
Hot air balloons will fly in and land around the airport at 7 p.m. (weather permitting).
Live music will begin at 5 p.m. and continue throughout the evening. Music is provided by Jenn/Sing and She, Bop, the Ladies of Whoa, Man!
The evening will close with the main event at 9 p.m. — the balloon glow!
Sponsorships are still available for the event. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $500. For more information, visit www.defianceballoonfest.com, email Jessica Myers at jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org, or call 419-782-3510.
The United Way of Defiance County would like to extend its gratefulness to all the sponsors and volunteers to make this event a success, and for all the people who attend to help keep events like this successful in Defiance County.
For more information about the event, please visit www.defianceballoonfest.com.
