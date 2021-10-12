(BPT) — Did you know that headlight bulbs dim over time and if you wait until burnout you may lose up to 50 feet of visibility? That’s the length of three large SUVs. And losing this vital visibility after dark could mean the difference between getting into an accident and avoiding one.
That’s why making sure your headlights are working properly — and that you can see better at night — should be an essential part of your vehicle-safety checklist.
To remind all drivers of the importance of headlight bulb maintenance, Sylvania is embarking on its third annual Headlight Savings Time campaign. As part of Headlight Savings Time, the company is once again reminding drivers that headlight bulbs, just like brakes and tires, do wear down over time. And if you wait until your headlight bulbs burn out, you could lose those critical 50 feet of visibility.
Visibility is especially important as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end and nights arrive earlier. More drivers will find themselves on dark roads and at higher risk in the coming months. Indeed, fatal accidents are three times more likely to happen at night, according to the National Safety Council and Geico. Unfortunately, the vast majority of drivers are still unaware that vehicle headlights can dim considerably over time and they wait too long to replace them.
The #1 aftermarket automotive lighting brand with more than 100 years of industry experience, Sylvania knows that dimming headlight bulbs can be a real danger on the road. The company is working hard to educate consumers on the importance of making headlight bulb replacement a regular part of their vehicle maintenance program and to remind them to visit an auto parts professional for new headlight bulbs when replacement is necessary. Because ensuring that your headlights are replaced before they begin to dim is one of the easiest and most effective ways to increase your safety while driving.
The good news is that the Headlight Savings Time campaign is having a positive impact. After engaging with the campaign messaging, 56% of respondents said they were motivated to change their headlight bulbs within the next six months, with only the smallest portion of respondents planning to wait until burnout to make the change.
Headlight Savings Time is a reminder to you to replace your headlight bulbs if needed and add this simple step to your vehicle’s regular maintenance checklist. Don’t wait until burnout but instead replace your headlights regularly — and in pairs, to ensure even illumination. That’s how you can ensure nighttime visibility for you, your family and other drivers on the road around you.
Visit an auto parts professional at a leading retailer like AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, or Walmart to find your new Sylvania bulbs today — and see better tonight. For more information, visit sylvania-automotive.com/see-better-tonight.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.