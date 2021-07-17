The Defiance County Fair will once again feature two nights of harness racing in 2021. Post time on both Tuesday (Aug. 24) and Thursday (Aug. 26) will be at 6:30 p.m.
Grandstand giveaways will provide extra entertainment again this year for those attending.
The Tuesday race program will be highlighted by the Gene L. Vance Memorial Pace for 4-year-olds and older. Four 2-year-old and 3-year-old colt and filly stakes, along with two overnight races will complete the evening’s card.
Thursday’s program will feature the Kermit Peter Memorial Trot for 4-year-olds and older. Four more 2-year-old and 3-year-old colt and filly stakes and two more overnight races will fill out the Thursday session.
Both the Gene L. Vance Memorial Pace and the Kermit Peter Memorial Trot are part of the signature series, where the participating horses will be competing for points leading to the signature series finals at the Delaware County Fair in late September.
Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association this year, the Defiance County Fair Signature Series races will carry purses of $3,700, plus the $75 entry fees for each horse.
In addition to the $5,000 grant, the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association will contribute $64,800 more for the harness racing program.
Pari-mutuel wagering also will be featured both evenings. The wagering possibilities include: win, place, show, daily double, quinella, exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers.
For more information about the Defiance County Fair harness racing program, contact Bill Peters at 419-298-7408.
