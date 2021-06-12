Summer is a great season for holding your ceremony outdoors.
Not only is the weather great, but there may be fewer restrictions and regulations, since being outdoors has been deemed more safe than being inside during the pandemic.
The Pros
Summer breezes, lots of greenery, tents and twinkly lights set a fresh and airy mood for the ceremony and the reception. “Tented weddings are the new ballroom,” wedding planner and designer Jove Meyer told The Knot. “Couples are leaning into nature and fresh air in ways they did not in the past.”
Entire weekends can be planned outdoors, including welcome ceremonies and receptions, as weddings contract into smaller, safer parties that, with those tinier crowds, can be more luxe and still make the budget. Think s’mores and campfires under the stars instead of star-spangled giant receptions under chandeliers.
Outdoor weddings can also be less formal occasions, including relaxed dress codes that make both guests and the happy couple more comfortable. Today’s ceremonies are heavy on the fun and sentimentality and light on the formality, and every detail should reflect that.
The Cons
Mother Nature can be a welcome guest at your wedding with a spectacular backdrop or a jewel-toned sunset to end the day. Or she can crash the whole thing with a roaring thunderstorm or excessive heat. All your wedding plans need a back-up, especially those that are outside. The good news is that today’s smaller ceremonies can be a lot more agile and adapt to changing conditions easily.
Your wedding planner can help set up a variety of options for your and your guests. This will help you rest easier as you approach your wedding day, no matter what happens with the weather.
Things to Think About
Depending on your venue, you’ll need to consider things like parking, facilities for your guests and plenty of room for staffing.
Wedding planners are pros at figuring out what each venue needs in terms of extras from other vendors.
Just like indoor ceremonies, you’ll also need to consider mask-wearing, social distancing and other precautions.
Even though your outdoors, follow all local restrictions and regulations for gatherings and events to stay safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.