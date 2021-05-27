Recurring
Color in Motion Live Butterfly Exhibit — daily except Mondays, until June 27, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, Fort Wayne.
43rd Annual Ventures in Creativity — juried exhibition open daily through June 24, Fort Wayne Artists Guild, University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts, Fort Wayne.
Downtown Live! Fort Wayne — Free performances every Friday and Saturday nights from June 4-5 through Aug. 27-28, Friday night performances at The Landing, Saturday at rotating locations.
Downtown Defiance Farmer’s Market — June 3-Aug. 26 (every Thursday), Third Street, Defiance, 4:30-7:30 p.m
Henry County Farmer’s Market — Every Saturday through mid-October, Oakwood Office Complex, Napoleon, 8 a.m.-noon.
Open Season Fishing — Through Sept. 6, Lake La Su An Wildlife Area, Pioneer.
First Friday Cruise-In — Downtown Defiance, 6-8 p.m.
Family Fun Fridays — First Fridays, Downtown Defiance.
Third Thursday Cruise-In — Downtown Auburn, Ind., 5-8 p.m.
Wauseon Cruise Night — Cruise Night is every Tuesday through August, Depot Park, Wauseon, 6-9 p.m.
Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise In 2021 — Every Wednesday through September 29, Lima, 5-8 p.m.
Classic Car Show — 2nd and last Friday of each month through August, Dog Track Collision, Toledo, 5-9pm. (Donations of Dog Food, Blankets and dog toys will be accepted and donated to one of the local animal rescues.)
June
Ridgeville Community Garage Sales — June 2-5.
River City Rodders Classic Car Cruise-In — June 2, Downtown Napoleon, 6-8 p.m.
Fish Fry — June 4, McClure Legion.
Fish Fry — June 4, Hamler Legion.
Bryan Drive-In Movie Night — June 4, Williams County East Annex parking lot, Bryan.
Hicksville Community Garage Sales — June 4-5.
Payne Community Garage Sales — June 4-5.
Peony Festival — June 4-5, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
State Line Gem and Mineral Show — June 4-6, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Cleveland Street Rib Fest — June 5, Antwerp.
Maple and Main Street Art Fair — June 5-6, downtown Sylvania.
24th Annual Tee It Up for Education Sauder Village Golf Tournament — June 5, Riverside Greens, Stryker.
Coffee and Donuts Cruise-In — June 5, Bonafide Customs, Napoleon, 8 a.m.-noon.
National Trails Day Celebration — June 5, Penney Nature Center, Defiance, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
Maple & Main Art & Music Festival — June 5-6, downtown Sylvania.
Chicken-N-Rib BBQ Together We Can Make A Difference — June 7, Napoleon.
Route 424 Yard Sales — June 10-12.
Stryker Garage Sales — June 10-12.
Relay for Life of Fulton County drive-through — June 11, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Paulding County Fair — June 12-19, Paulding.
June Jubilee and Ice Cream Social — June 12, Downtown Liberty Center.
Tractors, Tractors, Tractors — June 12, Sauder Village, Archbold.
Put-in-Bay Founder’s Day — June 12, DeRivera Park, Put-in-Bay.
Germanfest — June 12, Lawton Park, Fort Wayne, 8-11 a.m.
Hamler Community Garage Sales — June 16-18,
Holgate Community Garage Sales — June 17-19.
Bryan Jubilee — June 17-19, Courthouse Square, Bryan.
Polish Summer Picnic — June 18, Oak Shade Grove, Oregon.
Simon Girty Fest — June 19, Henry County Historical Society, Napoleon.
Meijer Shoreline Fishing Derby — June 19, Independence Dam State Park, 7 a.m.-noon.
The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA) — June 19, Van Wert.
Putnam County Fair — June 21-26, Ottawa.
Fireside Chat#2 — June 24, Nathaniel Hartman Log Home, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.
Northwest Ohio Pickers Paradise — June 26, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Maumee Valley National Tractor Pullers Association — June 24-27, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
National Threshers Reunion — June 24-27, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Ayersville Community Garage Sales — June 25-26.
Bryan Day in the Park — June 26, Bryan Recreation Park.
Hicksville Day in the Park — June 26, The Hicksville Park, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Northwest Ohio Pickers Paradise — June 26-27, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.
July
Motorcycle Weekend — July 1-4, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Old Fashioned Farmers Day — July 2, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Defiance Fireworks Celebration — July 2, Kingsbury Park, Defiance.
12th Annual Napoleon Rotary Triathlon Challenge — Glenwood Park, Napoleon.
Independence Day Para-Celebration — July 3-5, Auglaize Village, Defiance.
Fireworks by the Lake James Association — July 3, Pokagon State Park, Angola, Ind. 9:30-10:30 p.m.
4th of July Firework Show — July 4, Van Wert High School, Van Wert, 10 p.m.
Independence Day Celebration — July 4, Commons Park, Angola, Ind., 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
River City Rodders Classic Car Cruise-In — July 7, Downtown Napoleon.
Three Rivers Festival — July 9-17, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.
Heartland Series Day 1 Marathon — July 10, Bryan.
Defiance Jazz Festival — July 10, Kingsbury Park, Defiance, 3:30-11 p.m.
Noble County Fair — July 10-17, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
Lucas County Fair — July 12-18, Maumee.
Crosley Car Show — July 16, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Antique Motorcycle Swap Meet & Race — July 16-18, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Steuben County County Fair — July 16-22, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Angola,.
Henry County Fire Muster — July 17, Liberty Center Fire Muster, Liberty Center.
Public Scene@SUPERcruise Car Show — July 20, Downtown Wauseon, 6-9 p.m.
Wetzelland Motorcycle Rally — July 22-25, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Lenawee County Fair — July 25-31, Lenawee County Fairgrounds, Adrian, Mich.
Allen County Fair — July 27-Aug. 1, Allen County Fairgrounds, Fort Wayne.
Ohio State Fair — July 28-Aug. 8, Columbus,.
August
Monroe County Fair — Aug. 1-7, Monroe County Fairgrounds, Monroe, Mich.
Wood County Fair — Aug. 2-9, Wood County Fairgrounds, Bowling Green.
U.S. 127 Garage Sales — Aug. 5-8.
Relay for Life of Defiance County — Aug. 6, Downtown Defiance.
2021 United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival — Aug. 7, Defiance Memorial Airport
21st Annual Cruisin’ Knights Car and Truck Show 2021 — Aug. 7, Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Train Show — Aug. 5-8, Van Wert County, Van Wert.
Fountain City Corvette All GM Cruise In — Aug. 9, 5-8 pm. Estle Chevy parking lot, downtown Bryan
Henry County Fair — Aug. 12-19, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.
Relay for Life of Williams County — Aug. 13, Williams County Fairgrounds, Montpelier.
The O-Deer Cruise-ins — Aug. 13, Perrysburg, 5-8 p.m.
Allen County Fair — Aug. 20-28, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima.
Defiance County Fair — Aug. 21-28, Defiance County Fairgrounds, Hicksville.
Relay for Life of Henry County — Aug. 28, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.
37th Annual Maumee Valley Car Club Car Show — Aug. 28, Downtown Defiance, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Van Wert County Fair — Aug. 31-Sept. 6, Van Wert.
September
Michigan State Fair — Sept. 25-Oct. 2, Novi, Mich.
Fulton County Fair — Sept. 3-9, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.
Grabill Country Fair — Sept. 9-11, The Country Shops of Grabill, Grabill, Ind.
Freedom Truck Meet — Sept. 10-12, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Williams County Fair — Sept. 11-18, Williams County Fairgrounds, Montpelier.
Bluegrass Festival — Sept. 16-19, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Northwest Ohio Trade Days — Sept. 16-19, Van Wert Fulton County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.
Flat Rock Creek Fall Fest — Sept. 17-19, Paulding County Fairgrounds, Paulding.
Grand Lake Marathon — Sept. 25, Celina.
Hillsdale County Fair — Sept. 25-Oct. 2, Hillsdale County Fairgrounds, Hillsdale, Mich.
Dekalb County Free Fall Fair — Sept. 27-Oct. 2, Dekalb County Fairgrounds, Auburn.
October
Johnny Appleseed Festival — Oct. 1-2, Auglaize Village, Defiance.
