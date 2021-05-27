First Friday Cruise-In

Local car enthusiasts look over the vintage vehicles in downtown Defiance during the First Friday Cruise-In last August. Organized by the Maumee Valley Car Club, the cruise-ins will be held again this summer from 6-8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month.

 C-N File Photo

Recurring

Color in Motion Live Butterfly Exhibit — daily except Mondays, until June 27, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, Fort Wayne.

43rd Annual Ventures in Creativity — juried exhibition open daily through June 24, Fort Wayne Artists Guild, University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts, Fort Wayne.

Downtown Live! Fort Wayne — Free performances every Friday and Saturday nights from June 4-5 through Aug. 27-28, Friday night performances at The Landing, Saturday at rotating locations.

Downtown Defiance Farmer’s Market — June 3-Aug. 26 (every Thursday), Third Street, Defiance, 4:30-7:30 p.m

Henry County Farmer’s Market — Every Saturday through mid-October, Oakwood Office Complex, Napoleon, 8 a.m.-noon.

Open Season Fishing — Through Sept. 6, Lake La Su An Wildlife Area, Pioneer.

First Friday Cruise-In — Downtown Defiance, 6-8 p.m.

Family Fun Fridays — First Fridays, Downtown Defiance.

Third Thursday Cruise-In — Downtown Auburn, Ind., 5-8 p.m.

Wauseon Cruise Night — Cruise Night is every Tuesday through August, Depot Park, Wauseon, 6-9 p.m.

Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise In 2021 — Every Wednesday through September 29, Lima, 5-8 p.m.

Classic Car Show — 2nd and last Friday of each month through August, Dog Track Collision, Toledo, 5-9pm. (Donations of Dog Food, Blankets and dog toys will be accepted and donated to one of the local animal rescues.)

June

Ridgeville Community Garage Sales — June 2-5.

River City Rodders Classic Car Cruise-In — June 2, Downtown Napoleon, 6-8 p.m.

Fish Fry — June 4, McClure Legion.

Fish Fry — June 4, Hamler Legion.

Bryan Drive-In Movie Night — June 4, Williams County East Annex parking lot, Bryan.

Hicksville Community Garage Sales — June 4-5.

Payne Community Garage Sales — June 4-5.

Peony Festival — June 4-5, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

State Line Gem and Mineral Show — June 4-6, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Cleveland Street Rib Fest — June 5, Antwerp.

Maple and Main Street Art Fair — June 5-6, downtown Sylvania.

24th Annual Tee It Up for Education Sauder Village Golf Tournament — June 5, Riverside Greens, Stryker.

Coffee and Donuts Cruise-In — June 5, Bonafide Customs, Napoleon, 8 a.m.-noon.

National Trails Day Celebration — June 5, Penney Nature Center, Defiance, 9:30 a.m.-noon.

Maple & Main Art & Music Festival — June 5-6, downtown Sylvania.

Chicken-N-Rib BBQ Together We Can Make A Difference — June 7, Napoleon.

Route 424 Yard Sales — June 10-12.

Stryker Garage Sales — June 10-12.

Relay for Life of Fulton County drive-through — June 11, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Paulding County Fair — June 12-19, Paulding.

June Jubilee and Ice Cream Social — June 12, Downtown Liberty Center.

Tractors, Tractors, Tractors — June 12, Sauder Village, Archbold.

Put-in-Bay Founder’s Day — June 12, DeRivera Park, Put-in-Bay.

Germanfest — June 12, Lawton Park, Fort Wayne, 8-11 a.m.

Hamler Community Garage Sales — June 16-18,

Holgate Community Garage Sales — June 17-19.

Bryan Jubilee — June 17-19, Courthouse Square, Bryan.

Polish Summer Picnic — June 18, Oak Shade Grove, Oregon.

Simon Girty Fest — June 19, Henry County Historical Society, Napoleon.

Meijer Shoreline Fishing Derby — June 19, Independence Dam State Park, 7 a.m.-noon.

The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA) — June 19, Van Wert.

Putnam County Fair — June 21-26, Ottawa.

Fireside Chat#2 — June 24, Nathaniel Hartman Log Home, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

Northwest Ohio Pickers Paradise — June 26, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Maumee Valley National Tractor Pullers Association — June 24-27, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

National Threshers Reunion — June 24-27, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Ayersville Community Garage Sales — June 25-26.

Bryan Day in the Park — June 26, Bryan Recreation Park.

Hicksville Day in the Park — June 26, The Hicksville Park, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Northwest Ohio Pickers Paradise — June 26-27, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

July

Motorcycle Weekend — July 1-4, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Old Fashioned Farmers Day — July 2, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Defiance Fireworks Celebration — July 2, Kingsbury Park, Defiance.

12th Annual Napoleon Rotary Triathlon Challenge — Glenwood Park, Napoleon.

Independence Day Para-Celebration — July 3-5, Auglaize Village, Defiance.

Fireworks by the Lake James Association — July 3, Pokagon State Park, Angola, Ind. 9:30-10:30 p.m.

4th of July Firework Show — July 4, Van Wert High School, Van Wert, 10 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration — July 4, Commons Park, Angola, Ind., 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

River City Rodders Classic Car Cruise-In — July 7, Downtown Napoleon.

Three Rivers Festival — July 9-17, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne.

Heartland Series Day 1 Marathon — July 10, Bryan.

Defiance Jazz Festival — July 10, Kingsbury Park, Defiance, 3:30-11 p.m.

Noble County Fair — July 10-17, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.

Lucas County Fair — July 12-18, Maumee.

Crosley Car Show — July 16, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Antique Motorcycle Swap Meet & Race — July 16-18, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Steuben County County Fair — July 16-22, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Angola,.

Henry County Fire Muster — July 17, Liberty Center Fire Muster, Liberty Center.

Public Scene@SUPERcruise Car Show — July 20, Downtown Wauseon, 6-9 p.m.

Wetzelland Motorcycle Rally — July 22-25, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Lenawee County Fair — July 25-31, Lenawee County Fairgrounds, Adrian, Mich.

Allen County Fair — July 27-Aug. 1, Allen County Fairgrounds, Fort Wayne.

Ohio State Fair — July 28-Aug. 8, Columbus,.

August

Monroe County Fair — Aug. 1-7, Monroe County Fairgrounds, Monroe, Mich.

Wood County Fair — Aug. 2-9, Wood County Fairgrounds, Bowling Green.

U.S. 127 Garage Sales — Aug. 5-8.

Relay for Life of Defiance County — Aug. 6, Downtown Defiance.

2021 United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival — Aug. 7, Defiance Memorial Airport

21st Annual Cruisin’ Knights Car and Truck Show 2021 — Aug. 7, Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Train Show — Aug. 5-8, Van Wert County, Van Wert.

Fountain City Corvette All GM Cruise In — Aug. 9, 5-8 pm. Estle Chevy parking lot, downtown Bryan

Henry County Fair — Aug. 12-19, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

Relay for Life of Williams County — Aug. 13, Williams County Fairgrounds, Montpelier.

The O-Deer Cruise-ins — Aug. 13, Perrysburg, 5-8 p.m.

Allen County Fair — Aug. 20-28, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima.

Defiance County Fair — Aug. 21-28, Defiance County Fairgrounds, Hicksville.

Relay for Life of Henry County — Aug. 28, Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon.

37th Annual Maumee Valley Car Club Car Show — Aug. 28, Downtown Defiance, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Van Wert County Fair — Aug. 31-Sept. 6, Van Wert.

September

Michigan State Fair — Sept. 25-Oct. 2, Novi, Mich.

Fulton County Fair — Sept. 3-9, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon.

Grabill Country Fair — Sept. 9-11, The Country Shops of Grabill, Grabill, Ind.

Freedom Truck Meet — Sept. 10-12, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Williams County Fair — Sept. 11-18, Williams County Fairgrounds, Montpelier.

Bluegrass Festival — Sept. 16-19, Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Northwest Ohio Trade Days — Sept. 16-19, Van Wert Fulton County Fairgrounds, Van Wert.

Flat Rock Creek Fall Fest — Sept. 17-19, Paulding County Fairgrounds, Paulding.

Grand Lake Marathon — Sept. 25, Celina.

Hillsdale County Fair — Sept. 25-Oct. 2, Hillsdale County Fairgrounds, Hillsdale, Mich.

Dekalb County Free Fall Fair — Sept. 27-Oct. 2, Dekalb County Fairgrounds, Auburn.

October

Johnny Appleseed Festival — Oct. 1-2, Auglaize Village, Defiance.

