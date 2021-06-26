Eighth-Graders
Taren Byers
Shawn Buehrer*
Daniella Cheeseman*
Christopher Damms
Daniel Donovan*
Kayden Guthrie*
Garret Moser*
Frances Musser
Jacob Myers
Tara Noble
Seventh-Graders
Olivia Atkinson
Andrew Batterson*
Reiss Creighton*
Tayegen Deming
William Donovan
Grace Froelich
Mia Gomez
Braxton John
Kennedy Morr
Raegan Myers
Adelina Patterson
Dean Shindledecker
Sarah Wood
Abigail Oberlin*
(*All A’s)
