Eighth-Graders

Taren Byers

Shawn Buehrer*

Daniella Cheeseman*

Christopher Damms

Daniel Donovan*

Kayden Guthrie*

Garret Moser*

Frances Musser

Jacob Myers

Tara Noble

Seventh-Graders

Olivia Atkinson

Andrew Batterson*

Reiss Creighton*

Tayegen Deming

William Donovan

Grace Froelich

Mia Gomez

Braxton John

Kennedy Morr

Raegan Myers

Adelina Patterson

Dean Shindledecker

Sarah Wood

Abigail Oberlin*

(*All A’s)

